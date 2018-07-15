Knicks new coach to fly to Latvia, show Kristaps Porzingis film of Kevin Knox

The Knicks’ first-round pick Kevin Knox has been one of the standouts of the Las Vegas Summer League. He’s averaging 21.3 points per game, shown off impressive athleticism, and wowed fans with his potential.

Knicks’ coach David Fizdale is about to fly to Latvia, and he wants to show Kristaps Porzingis film of Knox.

Marc Berman of the New York Post has the details.

Fizdale will head to Latvia next Sunday to meet Porzingis. On the visit, Fizdale plans to sit with Porzingis and show him a lot of film. He wants to show him summer-league footage, too, how he and Knox can become a dynamic duo for the next several years. “It’s going to be a big part of the next step to show him the big picture,’’ Fizdale said of his trip. “How I want to utilize him, coach him, start building a relationship with him, a bond with him, a connection with him.”

First, good on Fizdale for going to Latvia for the meeting — other Knicks brass and coaches have not made that personal trek.

It’s definitely possible to envision Porzingis and Knox together, two-thirds of the frontcourt of a positionless team. They can both space the floor as shooters, attack the basket, and their games can complement each other. Knicks fans are right to have hope the two players they booed on draft night could lead them to a new era.

It’s just going to be a while before we see it. Porzingis is coming off a torn ACL and is expected to be out until the calendar flips to 2019 at least, and he could miss the entire season. The Knicks are not going to rush him.

But there is growing potential on that roster.