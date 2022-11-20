Knicks' Cam Reddish blames 'non-stop moving' Steph Curry for groin injury

Reddish blames guarding ‘non-stop moving’ Steph for injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The aftermath of defending Steph Curry appears to have taken a toll on New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish.

Reddish, 23, exited the third quarter of the Warriors’ 111-101 win over the Knicks on Friday night at Chase Center and was listed as out two days later (sore right groin) for New York’s game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

After Friday’s game, Reddish pointed the finger at Curry for his injury.

“It was fun. It was competing against the greatest ever, to be honest,” Reddish said. “It was fun. Tough, too. He’s non-stop moving. That’s probably why my groin is hurting. But I enjoy the competition.”

In the three games before facing the Warriors, Reddish was averaging 18.3 points on 57.1 percent shooting from the field, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.0 assists in 34.3 minutes.

Against the Warriors, Reddish finished with 11 points on 37.5 percent shooting from the field, two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 25 minutes before leaving in the third.

Meanwhile, Curry, who's averaging 32.2 points and recording impressive shooting percentages this season, had a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double night with six assists and two steals. It was only the fourth time this season that the reigning NBA Finals MVP scored 24 points or less through 15 games.

Sunday’s game vs. the Suns is the first game Reddish has missed this season and the first time in eight consecutive contests that he didn't start. Quentin Grimes started for the Knicks on Sunday.

It's no secret that guarding the 3-point god and trying to keep up with him is one of the hardest assignments in the NBA.

Reddish has a sore groin to prove it.

