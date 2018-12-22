Knicks brass reportedly realizing 2019 may not be their summer, thinking longer term

Kevin Durant. Kawhi Leonard. Kyrie Irving. Kemba Walker.

Every one of those big names has been linked to the New York Knicks in the past, and the franchise will have max cap space money, but are the 9-25 Knicks a draw? Even with the bright lights of New York and the potential of Kristaps Porzingis, is a guy looking to win now and strengthen his legacy going to be thinking Knicks?

Which is why team president Steve Mills, GM Scott Perry and the rest of the Knicks front office is thinking longer term, reports Marc Berman of the New York Post.

According to NBA sources, Knicks brass no longer views 2019 as a make-or-break free-agent summer. The 9-25 Knicks feel their plan can still go on even if they do not sign a big fish in July…. But the Knicks, who are $32 million under the cap, are opposed to giving a 2019 free agent a max-like deal “unless that player would be a dramatic difference maker to the team’s fortunes,’’ a source said. When president Steve Mills met with media Friday in a conference room at 2 Penn Plaza, he downplayed the urgency of 2019 free agency. Rolling over the cap space to 2020 or keeping space open to have flexibility to trade for a star are options.

The 2020 class could have Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, and Kyle Lowry among others.

The Knicks just need more time. Leonard and Durant may have interest in the Knicks, but they will also see teams like the Los Angeles Clippers and realize that supporting cast is much better right now than New York.

Too often in the past, the Knicks have been impatient and when they didn’t land the big name went and blown that money on their second, third, fourth or worse choice. That got them in trouble. Be patient now, build a strong culture and a good core, and the free agents will want to come play in Manhattan. The Knicks just are not ready yet.