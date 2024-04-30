Knicks’ Bojan Bogdanovic out for postseason due to wrist and foot surgeries

NEW YORK — Knicks forward Bojan Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending surgeries to repair foot and wrist injuries, the team announced on Tuesday.

The news of the Knicks losing a key role player comes with the team up 3-1 in the first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bogdanovic appeared to suffer the foot injury after Sixers forward Nicolas Batum landed on his foot while diving for a loose ball less than a minute after the Knicks forward checked into Game 4.

Bogdanovic, who arrived in New York after the Knicks struck a deal with the Pistons, has also been playing through a left wrist injury since the regular season. The veteran battled through a sore wrist in the Knicks’ comeback Game 2 win against the Sixers at Madison Square Garden.

His back-to-back treys in the final period of Game 2 kept the Knicks within striking distance minutes before Donte DiVincenzo’s clutch trey in the final moments.

In the first three games of the postseason, Bogdanovic averaged eight points and four rebounds on 40% shooting from deep and 29% from the field.

The veteran averaged 10.4 points in 29 regular-season games with the Knicks this season.