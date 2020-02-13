Knicks’ Bobby Portis ejected for throwing ball at Shabazz Napier (video)

The Knicks’ season effectively ended weeks ago. Their All-Star break began after their loss to the Wizards tonight.

Bobby Portis got a head start on his vacation.

Shabazz Napier shot after the whistle. Portis snatched the ball before it reached the rim. Napier gave a thumbs-up. Portis threw the ball back to Napier.

That got Portis ejected.

Did Napier bait the ejection with his thumbs-up? Without that gesture, would Portis’ soft toss have been deemed an ejection-worthy escalation?

Porter probably isn’t the getting benefit of the doubt.