Knicks’ Bobby Portis ejected for throwing ball at Shabazz Napier (video)
The Knicks’ season effectively ended weeks ago. Their All-Star break began after their loss to the Wizards tonight.
Bobby Portis got a head start on his vacation.
Shabazz Napier shot after the whistle. Portis snatched the ball before it reached the rim. Napier gave a thumbs-up. Portis threw the ball back to Napier.
That got Portis ejected.
Did Napier bait the ejection with his thumbs-up? Without that gesture, would Portis’ soft toss have been deemed an ejection-worthy escalation?
Porter probably isn’t the getting benefit of the doubt.