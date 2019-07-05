Knicks become betting favorites ... to win the NBA Summer League

The New York Knicks may have missed out on Zion Williamson and every major free agent, but at least their fans can hang their hats on this: They are the odds-on favorite to win the 2019 NBA Summer League.

The Summer League seems like an odd thing to bet on — I certainly wouldn’t recommend it — but sportsbooks are always looking for extra ways to print money. Thus, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook released its odds for the 11-day rookie symposium.

NYK 10/1

Phi, Por, SA 12/1

Min 14/1

Sac, Wsh, Mil, NO 16/1

Orl 18/1

Atl, Bos, Phx, Mia 20/1

Det, GS, Chi 25/1

Team Croatia, Den, Cha, Cle, Dal, Mem, Uta, Hou, LAC 30/1

Ind, LAL, OKC, Tor 40/1

Bkn 50/1

Team China 100/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) July 4, 2019

The Knicks will return three key rookies from last year’s team — Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox and Allonzo Trier — plus No. 3 draft pick RJ Barrett. They’ll have quite a bit of size and athleticism on most teams, even if they may lack shooting.

Coming in right behind them are a pair of recent champions in the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs. The Blazers won last year’s title behind the hot shooting of Gary Trent Jr. and Anfernee Simons, and they’ll add 2019 first-round pick Nassir Little and Skal Labissiere. The Spurs, meanwhile, won in 2015 and will suit up recent draftees Luka Samanic, Lonnie Walker IV and Chimezie Metu.

Notably, Williamson’s Pelicans are tied for just the sixth-best odds, in part because Williamson may not play every game to avoid injuries. Additionally, Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker won’t be able to join the team until the Anthony Davis trade is official.

One last thing that also clearly sticks out is the Nets have by far the worst odds among NBA teams. While Jarrett Allen will stick around for a third straight Summer League, the team’s lack of high draft picks — they haven’t kept their own pick since 2010 — badly shows.

Mitchell Robinson and Kevin Knox are two of the big names on the Knicks Summer League roster. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

