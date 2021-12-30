Knicks’ bench players save starters from embarrassment, leave Detroit with win over Pistons

Julius Randle should take a small portion of that nine-figure contract extension and purchase a gift for the bench. The rest of the starters should chip in.

Maybe attach a “Thank You” card.

Because they were saved from utter embarrassment Wednesday, when the starters watched the reserves recover from a double-digit deficit to escape Motown with a 94-85 win.

Under normal circumstances, losing to the Pistons would be unacceptable. They’re the NBA’s worst team with just one victory in their last ten games. But under these Omicron conditions — with Detroit missing 12 players (yes, 12!) — it would’ve been worse than rock bottom for the Knicks. It would’ve been breaking through the rock at the bottom and discovering another rock underneath.

Yet the Knicks were faced with that possibility while trailing by 14 points late in the third, when coach Tom Thibodeau finally realized the starters were too much of a mess to beat the equivalent of a G League lineup.

The bench was subbed in as a five-man group and the game immediately changed, with Alec Burks, Taj Gibson and Immanuel Quickley leading the comeback for the Bockers’ third straight win. The starters never re-entered. They all sat for the final 15 minutes.

Thibodeau, unprompted, brought up a delayed flight from Minnesota as a “challenge” the team faced, but then refused to use it as an excuse (the Knicks won in Minneapolis on Tuesday night).

“We got in late. Early. Whenever it was,” Thibodeau said. “Everyone has those issues. We don’t want to make any excuses. Just find a way to win. Get it done. And that’s the mentality we have to have.”

Randle, who signed his $106 million extension in the summer, was again slow and uninspiring, managing just five points in 26 minutes on 2-of-11 shooting. It was his lowest point total since joining the Knicks in 2019.

Afterwards, Thibodeau confirmed the obvious: Randle is nursing an injury. He’s been laboring.

“He’s nicked up,” the coach said. “He’s giving us everything he has. He’s not making any excuses. He just goes out there and keeps going.”

Burks, on the other hand, was a flamethrower off the bench, scoring 34 points in 27 minutes on 12-for-17 shooting. The Knicks (17-18) outscored the Pistons by 28 points with Burks in the lineup. They were outscored by 27 with Randle on the court.

The Pistons (5-28) were missing their best player (Jerami Grant), their first overall pick (Cade Cunningham) and their gritty inside presence (Isaiah Stewart). They carried six players who were signed just in the last six days, all from the G League.

One player who logged 17 minutes, Trayvon Palmer, got his start in the G League as a local tryout, or the equivalent of a walk-on. But the shorthanded Pistons outplayed a lineup with Randle, an All-NBA selection last season, Kemba Walker, a four-time All-Star, and RJ Barrett, the highest Knicks draft pick since Patrick Ewing.

Those guys can thank the Knicks bench for Wednesday’s save.