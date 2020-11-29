Knicks announce signings of Elfrid Payton, undrafted rookie Myles Powell

312299340 elfrid-payton-nets

The Knicks announced Sunday that they've re-signed PG Elfrid Payton and have also signed undrafted rookie PG Myles Powell.

Payton returns to New York on a one-year, $5 million deal, after averaging 10 points and 7.2 assists per game in 45 games with the Knicks last season.

Powell joins the Knicks as a former First Team All-American and Big East Player of the Year — among other accolades that he picked up during his four years at Seton Hall.

Both join what has become a crowded PG group at MSG, as the Knicks also have Frank Ntilikina, Dennis Smith Jr. and newly signed free agent Austin Rivers in their backcourt.