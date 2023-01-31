Knicks among teams interested in trading for Pistons' Saddiq Bey

Jan 11, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) handles the ball in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Little Caesars Arena. / Allison Farrand-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2023 NBA trade deadline just nine days away, the seventh-seeded Knicks are certainly a team to keep an eye on. The Knicks have plenty of future draft assets and could look to upgrade their depth, particularly at the wing.

According SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, the Knicks are among a list of teams who have shown interest in Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey.

"In general, a name that has been talked about recently is Saddiq Bey in Detroit,” Begley reported on Tuesday. “The Knicks are among the teams that have registered some interest in Saddiq. I don’t know how far discussions have gotten, but Bey, obviously a Villanova guy, wing, could help the Knicks from a depth perspective."

Drafted by the Nets at No. 19 overall in the 2020 draft and traded to the Pistons in a three-team deal the next day, Bey has put up solid numbers during his three pro seasons. The 6-foot-7 wing has averaged 14.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists, while shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc.

And as Begley points out, Leon Rose and the Knicks have plenty of familiarity when it comes to working with the Pistons, whom they’ve executed a number of deals with in recent years.

"I’m not sure how much Detroit would want back, but the Knicks and Pistons are very familiar with getting trades done over the years – the Derrick Rose deal, Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks draft night stuff," Begley added. "These teams have dealt with each other a lot, so I think Saddiq Bey is a name to keep an eye on."

Bey would fill a needed role on the wing for head coach Tom Thibodeau, who has completely dropped Cam Reddish out of the rotation, despite the team trading for him just last season.