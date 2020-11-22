Nerlens Noel

The Knicks have agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with veteran center Nerlens Noel, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Noel averaged 7.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game with the OKC Thunder during the 2019-20 season, playing in 61 games.

Coming out of high school he was ranked as the No. 1 player in the ESPN 100 Class of 2012, and committed to the University of Kentucky. Noel was drafted with the No. 6 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the then New Orleans Hornets, and played his first three seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.

His best season with Philly came during the 2015-16 season when he averaged a career-high 11.1 points per game, in addition to 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

Noel was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 23, 2017 and would go on to re-sign with them over that summer.

He has been a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder since July 6, 2018, averaging 6.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game over 138 games.