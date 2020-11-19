Knicks agree to trade with Jazz for veteran C Ed Davis

Ed Davis

The Knicks and Jazz are in agreement on a trade that would send veteran center Ed Davis to New York, according to The Athletic’s Tony Jones.

Utah will also be sending two second-round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft with Davis, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

With the Knicks declining the option for Taj Gibson, a trade for a younger Davis makes sense to back up Mitchell Robinson down low. And it’s a role Davis is used to in the Big Apple, having worked behind Jarrett Allen with the Brooklyn Nets two seasons ago. He was also behind Rudy Gobert on the Jazz last season.

At 6-foot-9, 218 pounds, Davis can also play at the four if need be. The 21-year-old averaging 10.8 minutes per game last year and only 1.8 points with 3.8 rebounds. With the Nets, he averaged 8.6 rebounds, his highest total of his career, with 5.8 points per game.