Knicks agree to trade Ed Davis for Timberwolves' Omari Spellman, Jacob Evans: report

Omari Spellman Warriors

The Knicks have agreed to a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves that deals center Ed Davis for big man Omari Spellman, shooting guard Jacob Evans and a future second-round NBA Draft pick, according to a report Sunday evening by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Davis, 31, heads to the Timberwolves after a days-old Knicks stint. SNY's Ian Begley reported Thursday that the Knicks agreed to land Davis, a veteran center, in a deal with the Jazz that netted two second-round picks for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Begley confirmed earlier Sunday evening that the Knicks agreed to sign Houston Rockets free agent guard Austin Rivers on a one-year deal. At the time, Rivers was the 15th player on the roster and the Knicks' plan for Davis became unclear.

Spellman, 23, spent the 2019-20 season with the Golden State Warriors before heading to Minnesota in a Feb. 6 trade that centered around the Timberwolves landing guard D'Angelo Russell for wing Andrew Wiggins and a first-round pick. The 23-year-old Evans, also with the Warriors in 2019-20, was part of the Timberwolves' Russell deal as well.

Spellman played for the Timberwolves' G League affiliate Iowa Wolves after the trade. With the Warriors in 49 games (three starts), Spellman averaged 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds over 18.1 minutes.

Evans, meanwhile, logged two games for the Timberwolves in 2019-20. Combined with his Warriors games (27), he averaged 4.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 14.4 minutes over 29 appearances.