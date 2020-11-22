Knicks agree to deal with Austin Rivers on one-year contract

Austin Rivers celebrates three-pointer

Free agent guard Austin Rivers has agreed to sign with the Knicks, SNY NBA insider Ian Begley confirmed Sunday evening. Rivers' deal with the Knicks is a one-year contract, Begley added.

Rivers is the Knicks' 15th player on the roster, according to Begley. It is unclear if big man Ed Davis -- whom the Knicks landed Thursday in a trade with the Utah Jazz -- will remain on the roster or be waived, Begley further reported.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news of an agreement for Rivers.

He opted out of his contract with the Houston Rockets and became an unrestricted free agent Thursday, according to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears.

The Knicks would be Rivers' fifth NBA team. As an eighth-year pro with the Rockets for 2019-20, Rivers averaged 8.8 points and 1.7 assists in 23.4 minutes over 68 regular-season games (four starts).