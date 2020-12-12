Knicks agree to contract with Andrew White III

Andrew White dribbles with Hawks

The Knicks have signed forward Andrew White III, the team announced on Saturday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this week that White and the Knicks had agreed to Section 10 deal, giving the 27-year-old a training camp roster spot. White did not appear in Friday’s preseason opener against the Pistons.

White appeared in 41 games (38 starts) for the Westchester Knicks in the G League in 2019-20, averaging 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

White signed with the Celtics as an undrafted free agent in 2017, but eventually signed a two-way deal with the Hawks in January 2018. He appeared in 15 games for Atlanta that season, averaging 4.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

White finished his collegiate career with Syracuse, making the All-ACC Third Team with 18.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 34 games in 2016-17. He originally played at Kansas from 2012-2014 before transferring to Nebraska for the 2015-16 season.