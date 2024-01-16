Knicks actively fielding offers for Quentin Grimes: report

The Knicks are reportedly looking to make a trade before the deadline, and it could include a former first-round pick.

According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, the Knicks have been very active in January in their search for a player who can help the team this season. The team has surveyed other teams, and Katz adds that Quentin Grimes is a player who can be moved.

The Knicks are “actively fielding offers” for Grimes, according to rival executives who spoke to Katz, and the goal of the team is to add someone who “could help the team today” while also having a contract that could be flipped for a star this summer.

Grimes, who was picked No. 25 in the 2021 NBA Draft, has seen his role and minutes diminish this season with the arrivals of Donte DiVincenzo in the offseason and OG Anunoby in the Knicks’ massive trade that sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto in late December.

This season, Grimes, who is still just 23 years old, is averaging seven points, two rebounds and one assist in about 20 minutes per game. His field goal percentage is sitting at 40.5 percent, which is close to the 40.4 percent he shot in his rookie season. His three-point percentage is currently at 39 percent, a career-high, but he is shooting fewer three-pointers in total this season than last.

SNY’s Ian Begley noted after the Knicks’ 98-94 loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday that as of late last week, there wasn’t anything significant going on between the Knicks and Trail Blazers for Malcolm Brogdon, a point guard who has been connected to New York this trade cycle. However, Begley adds that things can change very quickly this time of year.

The Knicks sit at 23-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference, but have lost two of their last three games.

The NBA Trade Deadline is set for Feb. 8.