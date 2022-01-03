Knicks acquiring Denzel Valentine as part of three-team trade involving Rajon Rondo

Denzel Valentine with Cavaliers

The Knicks are acquiring guard Denzel Valentine from the Los Angeles Lakers as part of what is now a three-team trade sending Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, reports SNY's Ian Begley.



Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Knicks -- who will receive $1.1 million in the deal -- will decide today whether to keep Valentine or give him the opportunity to sign elsewhere.

Valentine, 28, is averaging 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds while playing a shade over nine minutes per game this season.

He was recently traded from the Cavs to the Lakers in the Rondo deal.

During his five-year NBA career that started in 2016-17 with the Chicago Bulls, Valentine has averaged 7.0 points and 3.4 rebounds while playing 18.9 minutes per game.

Valentine is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

News of the Valentine trade was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.