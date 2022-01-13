Knicks acquiring Cam Reddish from Hawks in trade

Cam Reddish Hawks red jersey 2022

The Knicks are trading for Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish.

Per SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks will be sending a protected 2022 first-round pick via the Charlotte Hornets to Atlanta in the deal. Kevin Knox is in the trade as well.



New York will also be acquiring Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick via the Nets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.



According to SNY's Ian Begley, who reported the Knicks' interest in Reddish earlier this week, the Knicks and Hawks had talked about a deal for Reddish that sent Quentin Grimes to Atlanta. However, some Knicks decision-makers opposed including Grimes, who is not in the deal.

Begley reported on Jan. 11 that If the Knicks traded for Reddish, the club would presumably plan to sign him to another contract. Per Begley, teams interested in trading for Reddish pegged a potential extension at around $18-to-$20 million per year.

Reddish is in the third year of his rookie contract. So he and his former Duke teammate RJ Barrett will be up for extensions at the same time.

The 22-year-old Reddish was averaging a career-high 11.9 points (and was shooting just over 40 percent from the field) while playing 23.4 minutes per game in 34 contests for Atlanta this season.

Reddish averaged 10.5 points and 11.2 points, respectively, in the first two seasons of his NBA career with the Hawks in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Knox, 22, has been a bit player for the Knicks for the last three seasons after a solid rookie campaign in 2018-19.

Per Begley, the Knicks had talked to teams about Knox in the offseason and had asked for a first-round pick in return.

The ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Knox had played in just 12 games for the Knicks this season (often in garbage time), while registering 22 DNPs.