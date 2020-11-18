Knicks acquire another first-round pick, No. 23, in trade with Jazz

The Knicks have the No. 8 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but rumors have swirled around them for weeks that they wanted to move up from that spot (with a few different reported targets, the latest being Obi Toppin out of Dayton, but LaMelo Ball has been mentioned before).

Now the Knicks have another asset to throw in a trade to move up: The No. 23 pick of the Utah Jazz.

The Knicks acquired the No. 23 from the Jazz in a draft-day trade, sending the Nos. 27 and 38 picks to Utah. New York also received the draft rights to Ante Tomic, a draft-and-stash Croatian center taken by Utah in the second round in 2008. He is not coming to the NBA.

What else New York would have to put in a package to move up in the draft would depend on how high they want to move. The No. 8 and 23 picks together might move them up a couple of spots, but if they want into the top three — both Minnesota at No. 1 and Golden State at No. 2 are open to trades — it will take a little bit more than that.

Under new team president Leon Rose, New York is going to be interesting to watch during the draft.

