Knicks 2024 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: A potential trade up for UConn’s star guard?

We are now just four days away from the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Knicks finished the regular season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record and they own two first-round picks in this year’s draft, thanks to the Kristaps Porzingis trade with the Mavericks.

Team president Leon Rose will have plenty of options with the No. 24 pick, No. 25 pick, and the No. 38 pick in the second round, as he looks to continue building this team into a championship-caliber roster.

Lets take a look at who the experts think New York will select in their latest mock drafts...

Zach Buckley, Bleacher Report

Trade with Pelicans

Knicks receive: No. 6 pick and Larry Nance Jr.

New Orleans receives: Mitchell Robinson and No. 24 pick

No. 6: SG Stephon Castle (UConn)

It would certainly be shocking to see the Knicks trade into the top 10, but doesn't this draft seem determined to serve up a few stunners?

Plus, if New York plans on paying what it takes to keep starting center Isaiah Hartenstein (and it could be a lot), then shedding the money owed to Robinson might become a priority. This deal would let the Knicks check that box while bringing back a completely serviceable (and cheaper) backup center in Nance.

More importantly, it might deliver an optimal backcourt running mate for Jalen Brunson, provided Castle's perimeter shot comes around. That's about all the 6'6" guard needs to add, since he can handle, create, finish and defend with ferocity.

No. 25: C DaRon Holmes II (Dayton)

Even without the mock trade involving Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks could be in the market for a backup center.

Hartenstein and Precious Achiuwa are both ticketed for free agency, and it seems less than certain they will pick up their team option on Jericho Sims.

In other words, there are myriad ways in which Holmes could wind up on their radar. He doesn't offer a ton of size (6'9", 236 lbs), but he is long and bouncy. He also could be a supplier of the unicorn combination of shot-blocking and three-point shooting.

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic

No. 24: PF Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

As a big man who can shoot, Filipowski could pair well with a starting center or serve as a third big. The Duke product averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting about 50 percent from the field and 35 percent from 3 this season.

Filipowski’s defense is better than its reputation. Duke had a top-16 defense this past season, and he usually positions himself well, contests enough shots and can slide his feet a couple of times on an island to stay with wings and even some guards.

The Knicks could use a player to allow them to flash a five-out look. Filipowski would unlock that option while bringing the kind of rebounding and intensity to the court Tom Thibodeau would connect with more than other coaches.

No. 25: PF Ryan Dunn (Virginia)

Dunn is one of the best defensive players I’ve ever evaluated. He is a genuine All-Defense candidate long-term if his offense becomes sufficient to stay on the court. Along with Houston’s Jamal Shead, Dunn was one of the two most disruptive defenders in the country this season.

Offense is the big question. Dunn did not play confidently on that end of the court by the end of the season and seemed to get rid of the ball quickly. He also struggled to shoot, making 23.5 percent of his 3s while attempting less than one per game.

The Knicks are another team that could trade at least one of their three picks in the top 40. In the past, they’ve tried to add future picks to create more potential avenues to complete trades. Don’t be surprised to see them try to extend these assets further out into the future again.

Mar 2, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Ryan Dunn (13) drives to the basket a Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. / Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report

No. 24: PF Ryan Dunn (Virginia)

The Knicks felt the payoff of having a big-wing defender like OG Anunoby. Ryan Dunn could give them another one whose court coverage and play-disrupting around the basket led to some wild steal and block rates. The New York native already worked out for the Knicks and seems to be a Tom Thibodeau-type role player.

No. 25: C DaRon Holmes II (Dayton)

There is first-round interest in DaRon Holmes II, who seemingly has a wide draft range and teams are mystified about his stock. He made plenty of jump shots during shooting drills at the combine. And more strong shooting during workouts will continue to help, as scouts have been debating how much to buy this year’s 38.6 percent mark from three.

He entered this pre-draft process with more momentum than he had last year. Improved range, handles/body control, attacking the basket and passing have raised his draft stock, and he’s coming off a 23-point, 11-rebound, three-assist, four-stock game with a pair of threes against Arizona in the NCAA tournament.

Bryan Kalbrosky, USA Today

No. 24: Johnny Furffy (Kansas)

Kansas freshman Johnny Furphy is a solid option, especially at this point in the draft. From when he moved into the starting lineup until the end of the season, via Bart Torvik, Furphy was one of three high-major freshmen to make 10 or more 3-pointers and 10 or more dunks. The other two were Stephon Castle and Cody Williams, both projected lottery picks as well.

No. 25: Power forward Ryan Dunn (Virginia)

The Knicks should focus on drafting players who coach Tom Thibodeau will actually trust to step on the court, which means Virginia’s Ryan Dunn is an obvious target. He has already worked out with the team and is originally from New York.