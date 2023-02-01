Knicks 2023 NBA trade deadline buzz: NY comfortable offering three first-rounders for OG Anunoby

Jan 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) reacts after making a basket during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. / Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks have plenty of future draft assets and could be one of the most active teams ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Here are the latest Knicks rumors and reports...

Feb. 1, 11:45 a.m.

According to SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, the Knicks communicated to the Toronto Raptors earlier this season that they were comfortable offering three first-round picks for OG Anunoby.

Begley notes that this conversation was prior to the Knicks' eight-game winning streak, which began on Dec. 4, and that it's unclear if those three picks were protected or unprotected.

Anunoby, 25, is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 steals in 45 games this season.

Jan. 31, 1:35 p.m.

According SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, the Knicks are among a list of teams who have shown interest in Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey.

"In general, a name that has been talked about recently is Saddiq Bey in Detroit,” Begley reported. “The Knicks are among the teams that have registered some interest in Saddiq. I don’t know how far discussions have gotten, but Bey, obviously a Villanova guy, wing, could help the Knicks from a depth perspective."

The 6-foot-7 wing has averaged 14.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists, while shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc over the course of his career.