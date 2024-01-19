Knicks 2023-24 midseason report card: Grading how NY has performed thus far

With the NBA season at its midpoint, it’s a good time to take stock and see how each individual Knick has played through 42 games.

This won’t include RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley since they’re no longer on the team, though they played huge roles through 2023.

Here are the grades...

Robinson put together an early All-Defensive Team campaign through 21 games, carrying the Knicks' defense and dominating the boards at a historic rate. Unfortunately, he’s been out since then and will be for the foreseeable future (though there's hope he can return late in the regular season). A career-low free throw clip is the only thing keeping him from an A.

As always, Randle remains an enigma, a star who can go from F- production in his first six games to averaging an efficient 28-9-4 during December. He’s largely been a monster, scoring 30+ in almost a quarter of his games, but the poor start and inconsistent defense keep him from earning an A.

Anunoby has only been a Knick for nine games, but the team is 7-2 in that span. He’s +158 in just over 300 minutes, and all while getting adjusted to his new team. For the first few games, he didn’t even know the playbook, but has averaged 14.6 points on 41.5 percent shooting from three.

His only drawback is a lack of offensive creation, which hopefully comes around with time.

Consistent, comfortable in his role, a perfect fit with the starters on this team. The DiVincenzo signing and ensuing starting have both been home runs, and we should see more of him as the season progresses.

Not only is he still an automatic bucket and high-volume scorer -- averaging 25.9 points -- but Brunson has evolved his game on defense, from three, and as a distributor. Leading the league in charges drawn, hitting Steph Curry-like bombs and racking up the assists since the trade are all tangible steps that have raised his floor and ceiling as a star.

Isaiah Hartenstein: A

Hartenstein has had to step up in the wake of Robinson’s injury and has done so impressively yet again. Not only is he protecting the rim at an elite level, but his offensive repertoire has opened things up for the starters on that end -- and he doesn’t mind playing 40-plus minutes with limited backup options behind him.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts with guard Josh Hart (3) against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center / Kyle Ross - USA TODAY Sports

Josh Hart: C

It’s been a down year for Hart, who’s had the occasional throwback performance like Wednesday night against the Rockets, but whose shooting percentages and rebounding rates have taken a hit.

The Knicks need him to be a key contributor, especially after signing him to an extension, and fans will be watching closely for the final 40 games.

Grimes has gone from an untouchable prospect to hearing his name in trade rumors. From returning starter to reserve. But perhaps most disappointingly is how he has somewhat plateaued this season.

His 39 percent from three on an expanded shooting game is promising, but inside the arc we haven’t seen much development. He's taken a step back in terms of aggressiveness and willingness to try things, despite the bench move.

Is it too early to call this a breakout year for McBride? The third-year guard is shooting 43 percent from three, stepping into the backup guard spot since the trade to good reviews.

Achiuwa has been the default backup center since the trade, with some good moments and some bad. His ability to stretch the floor and defend multiple positions makes him very promising if his decision-making can catch up to his talent.

Tom Thibodeau: B+

How much of the Thibodeau experience is baked in at this point? Any flaw you can point to -- rigid rotations, lack of experimentation, Hart favoritism - has in one way or another been a factor since he joined.

On the flip side, Brunson and Randle continue to thrive under him, he’s developed young guys well enough to perform on their new teams, and his big lineup change helped boost the Knicks' production. His culture remains intact and is a key reason why New York is now competing well for three out of four seasons.

Overall team grade: A-

The Knicks have been about on par after a shaky start, and elite since the Anunoby trade. It’s hard to say they aren’t meeting expectations, and we’re seeing many key players exceed them.