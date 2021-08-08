Knicks 2021 Summer League Preview: Roster, schedule and more

Knicks Immanuel Quickley shot three

Hype surrounding the New York Knicks may well be at a decade-long high, after a surprising fourth-seed finish in the East and big offseason. Ecstatic eyes now turn to Las Vegas, where the blue and orange will compete in the NBA’s annual Summer League, a showcase of prospects, fringe bench guys and questionable basketball.

The layout and schedule

New York will play five games over eight or nine days beginning on Aug. 8. If they finish with a top-two record after the first four, they get to compete in the Championship game on August 17. If they fall short, they will still get to compete in a fifth game.



The Knicks open up on Aug. 8 against fourth-overall pick Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors. On Aug. 11, they take on the Los Angeles Lakers, then battle number one overall pick Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons two days later. Their fourth game is against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who selected Evan Mobely third overall.

The roster

Beginning with last year’s rookies, New York will run out their stud sophomores Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin. Kevin Knox was also set to return from last year’s roster, but is sitting out due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

One returning player Knicks fans have yet to get a real look at in the league is Luca Vildoza, signed late last season. He’ll be joined by this year’s draft picks: Quentin Grimes, Rokas Jokubaitis, Miles McBride and Jericho Sims.

There are a couple of Westchester Knicks alumni joining the roster in Tyler Hall and Quinton Rose. Also on the team, cup-of-tea-in-the-league names in Justin Patton and Wayne Selden.



May 26, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) dunks for a basket scored against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of game two of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal at Madison Square Garden.

Undrafted rookies can produce surprises, and one of Aamir Simms or M.J. Walker are likely to impress. The former is a Draymond Green-esque four and the latter a bouncy 42.3 percent three-point shooter on the wing.

Finally there’s Reid Travis, an athletic 6-foot-8 big that played at Stanford and Kentucky before spending two seasons overseas. He and Simms should have good shots at training camp invites among the outside candidates as they address a need for the Knicks with their size.

Story continues

What to watch for

Vildoza can and should be a center of attention. His Olympics performance was underwhelming, leaving Summer League and preseason as our last two glimpses of his game before 2021-22 kicks off. These fives games can give us an idea of if he’ll end up a reliable plug-and-play guard or waiver wire fodder.

Also atop the list, the development of Quickley and Toppin. For the former, we’ll want to see improved non-floater finishing and playmaking for others. With Toppin, it’s about comfort and finding both his aggressiveness and poise simultaneously.

Finally, all eyes will be on the four Knick draftees.

Grimes is a flat-out scorer, and should thrive in this setting given the chance. This exhibition may decide whether or not Jokubaitis is on the team or stashed in Europe.

McBride and Sims have tough cases to make for regular season rotation minutes, but their best chance comes in the ten days. At the very worst, both should be fun to watch.