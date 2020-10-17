Knicks 2020 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Killian Hayes the popular pick at No. 8

The 2020 NBA Draft is rapidly approaching.

With the entire NBA calendar pushed back due to COVID-19, Nov. 18’s draft will be the first chance that teams have to upgrade their roster, as they welcome in the newest members of the NBA fraternity.

But as the draft gets closer and closer, mock drafts are also heating up. Here’s a roundup of what people think the Knicks will do in the upcoming draft…

Gary Parrish, CBS Sports

8th pick: PG Killian Hayes (France)

He didn't turn 19 years-old until July. So Hayes is one of the youngest players in this draft. But, despite that, he has a high basketball IQ and reputation of somebody who just really knows how to play. Early this past season, Hayes turned the ball over a little too much, which is less-than-ideal for a primary ball-handler. But his assist-to-turnover ratio improved as the season progressed. So his ability to take care of the ball is not a real issue. Shooting is, though. Hayes shot below 30% from 3-point range this past season. That's not good enough from that position.

27th pick: C Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke)

Vernon Carey would've been a top-10 pick if he were born 20 years earlier. But with unathletic centers devalued and sometimes unplayable in today's NBA, there are a lot of things working against the Duke star even though he was the best freshman in college basketball this past season while averaging 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds for a team that finished fifth at KenPom. Will he be played off the floor by certain opponents in certain situations? Yes, that seems likely. But I'm still convinced there's a place for him in the NBA.

Tyler Byrum, NBC Sports

8th pick: PG Killian Hayes (France)

Finally, the Knicks show patience in a draft. By drafting Hayes they look toward the future of the organization, realizing they can't turn it around in one offseason. Some regard Hayes as the best prospect in the draft and could eventually be a franchise player. He's just young and still needs to fill in all elements of his game.

27th pick: SF Robert Woodard II (Miss St.)

Woodard is a strong athlete and versatile player. He expanded his game as a sophomore to be more effective on the perimeter and this year shoot a high percentage from three-point range.



Jeremy Woo, SI.com

8th pick: SF Isaac Okoro (Auburn)

In this scenario, with Haliburton and Hayes off the board, New York would opt for Okoro, who can be a tone-setting defender for a team in need of help on that end and effectively complement R.J. Barrett on the wing. Granted, his shooting has to improve, and it’s a major what-if that will probably preclude him from being a top-five pick. But it’s hard to see Okoro slipping much further than this, with intriguing upside, a solid floor game, and the tools and mentality to be a perimeter stopper.

27th pick: PG Malachi Flynn (San Diego State)

Flynn has been one of the winners of the virtual combine process so far and has left strong impressions on teams in his interviews, according to league sources. His range now appears to begin in the early 20s, as one of the few players in this draft with a believable chance of stepping in to help a good team right away. Flynn’s toughness and immense basketball IQ help mask his average athletic tools, and there’s no glaring hole in his game.

Krysten Peek, Yahoo Sports

8th pick: PG Killian Hayes (France)