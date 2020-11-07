Knicks 2020 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Is trading up for LaMelo Ball possible?

The 2020 NBA Draft is rapidly approaching.

With the entire NBA calendar pushed back due to COVID-19, Nov. 18’s draft will be the first chance that teams have to upgrade their roster, as they welcome in the newest members of the NBA fraternity.

But as the draft gets closer and closer, mock drafts are also heating up. Here’s a roundup of what people think the Knicks will do in the upcoming draft…

Colin Ward-Henninger, CBS Sports

8th pick (Traded to Golden State for 2nd pick): PG LeMelo Ball

The Warriors reportedly aren't as high on Ball as many of the other teams at the top of the lottery, and the Knicks were saddled with the worst of lottery luck with the No. 8 pick. A trade here makes sense for both teams as long as Golden State finds a deal it likes. Ball has the potential to be the best player in the draft and just the kind of franchise-changing talent New York has been craving. He certainly may never live up to those expectations, but for an organization struggling to get back to relevance, it's worth the risk.

27th pick: G Cassius Stanley (Duke)

There could be real value in taking Stanley, an elite athlete with a smooth shooting stroke, at one of the later first-round spots. He profiles as just the type of player who thrives more in an open NBA system than he did in college. He struggles to create his own offense, but that can come with development, and at the very least he'll be a monster in transition with a pretty high ceiling on both ends of the floor.

USA Today

8th pick: PG Killian Hayes (France)

Hayes, an American-born lefty, is a dynamic and crafty playmaker from France who greatly evolved during his pro season in the top league in Germany in 2019-20. His jump shot is a question mark, but there's time for that to improve in New York.

27th pick: F Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke)

The college basketball freshman of the year and second-team All-American, Carey has strength, size and great hands, making him difficult to defend in the low post. He’s also a strong rebounder (especially on the offensive glass) and shot blocker.

Ricky O'Donnell, SB Nation

8th pick: PG Kira Lewis (Alabama)



While Lewis continues to refine his skill set, his aggressive drives will serve as the foundation of his game. This Knicks roster has no one who can get into the paint like he can. Whether he sticks as a lead initiator or eventually finds a home in multi-guard lineups a la Dennis Schroder (a frequent NBA comparison), Lewis’ ability to break down the defense has a variety of ways to provide value.

27th pick: F Robert Woodward (Mississippi State)

Woodard is worth a flier late in the first round as a big wing without too many apparent holes in his offensive skill set. Woodard has excellent size at 6’7, 230 pounds with a 7’1 wingspan, and he hit 43 percent of his threes on low volume as a sophomore at Mississippi State. While his shooting remains a question mark, Woodard showed good instincts finishing off cuts, and graded out as ‘average’ on transition opportunities, spot-ups, and put-backs. There are worse bets to make if you’re looking for a wing at this point in the first round.

Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer

8th pick: PG Killian Hayes (France)

Hayes is my top-ranked prospect and could be a steal for the Knicks. He brings dynamic shot-creation skills and a defense-first mentality. New York needs everything; Hayes could bring it all.

27th pick: F Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

Stewart is an energetic big man who’s most effective in the paint, but he’s shown glimpses of perimeter scoring skills; Knicks fans would fall in love with him just like they have with Mitchell Robinson.



