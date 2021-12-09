Knicks 1st trimester report card: Julius Randle a solid C, Kemba Walker obvious F

INDIANAPOLIS — The Knicks are indicative of their record: a game under .500 and as inconsistent as bodega coffee.

They’re also 25 games into the campaign, a large enough stretch to call for a first trimester report card.

Let’s get into it.

JULIUS RANDLE

Stats: 25 games, 35.2 mpg, 19.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 5.2 apg, 43% shooting

Breakdown: Not shooting with the same efficiency from beyond the arc and relying too much on iso-ball in the halfcourt. All of Randle’s stats are down from last season’s exhilarating ride to Second Team All-NBA. He can still take over a game, but that’s occurring less often this season. If anything, he looks more like the 2019-2020 Julius.

Grade: C

OBI TOPPIN

Stats: 25 games, 15.6 mpg, 8.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 54% shooting

Breakdown: Unquestionably the team’s most exciting player, and he’s taken a giant leap from his underwhelming rookie campaign. Tom Thibodeau still doesn’t trust Toppin’s defense enough for big minutes — especially since the Knicks coach is resistant to a small-ball lineup with Randle at center — but the 24-year-old’s status is elevating. He’s elite in transition.

Grade: B+

EVAN FOURNIER

Stats: 25 games, 28.3 mpg, 12.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 41% shooting

Breakdown: Arrived with the expectations of a big new contract and pushed as the Knicks’ answer to their offensive woes in the playoffs. Fournier’s debut in October was spectacular, but the last seven weeks were a disappointment. He’s last among the starters in defensive rating and net rating, which has led to a frequent view from the bench during fourth quarters.

Grade: C-

KEMBA WALKER

Stats: 18 games, 24.5 mpg, 11.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.1 apg, 43% shooting

Breakdown: Perhaps we can already send Walker a final grade because he’s been removed from the rotation while racking up DNPs. He shot efficiently, but the lineup couldn’t function positively with the four-time All-Star. Defense was an issue and Walker can no longer get to the rim, effectively turning him into a spot-up shooter. Walker’s a class act and the circumstances seem rushed, but Walker may have already played his last game with the Knicks.

Story continues

Grade: F

DERRICK ROSE

Stats: 22 games, 23.6 mpg, 12.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.9 apg, 45% shooting

Breakdown: Spearheads the thriving second unit while playing unselfishly and pushing the pace. Arguably the team’s best and most consistent player through 25 games, which isn’t ideal for the Knicks since Rose is no longer physically capable of carrying a large minutes load.

Grade: A-

IMMANUEL QUICKLEY

Stats: 25 games, 21.2 mpg, 9.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.4 apg, 39% shooting

Breakdown: Still very streaky, but unafraid of the big moment or lively celebrations. Projects best as a scoring two-guard off the bench — a similar ilk to his idol Lou Williams — and Thibodeau has trusted Quickley as the closer over Fournier.

Grade: B-

NERLENS NOEL

Stats: 11 games, 23.7 mpg, 4.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.3 bpg, 52% shooting

Breakdown: It’s been one nagging injury after another for Noel, and Thibodeau has made clear that the center is dictating whether he plays. Noel has missed over half the games so far. When available, he’s not been at the level of last season.

Grade: D-

MITCHELL ROBINSON

Stats: 22 games, 25 mpg, 6.9 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.8 bpg, 75% shooting

Breakdown: Adding weight while recovering from a broken foot never sounded like a good idea, and Robinson acknowledged recently his fitness remains an issue. A free agent after this season, Robinson needs to rediscover the explosiveness that made him an All-Rookie selection two years ago. He’s now a step too slow.

Grade: C

TAJ GIBSON

Stats: 12 games, 18.6 mpg, 3.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.2 bpg, 47% shooting

Breakdown: The expectations were low for a 36-year-old third-string center, but Gibson has been called into action plenty of times because of injuries to Noel and Robinson. Nothing spectacular. Steady and ready.

Grade: B-

RJ BARRETT

Stats: 24 games, 31.4 mpg, 15.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.1 apg, 41% shooting

Breakdown: The ascension was supposed to continue after Barrett’s breakthrough last season but he’s trended the other way. As always with Barrett, it’s mostly about his 3-point shot; When it’s falling, he can be spectacular. When it’s missing, he’s average.

Grade: C+

ALEC BURKS

Stats: 25 games, 24.8 mpg, 11.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 42% shooting

Breakdown: Not really a point guard, but thrust into the starting role after Walker’s demotion. He’s averaging 35.7 minutes in the last six games and represents a consistently solid presence. Burks’ acrobatic finishes at the rim are under appreciated.

Grade: B