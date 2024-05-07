Knicks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Pacers

Indiana Pacers (47-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (50-32, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Knicks -5.5; over/under is 220

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Knicks lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks host the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Knicks won the last meeting 121-117 on May 6 led by 43 points from Jalen Brunson, while Myles Turner scored 23 points for the Pacers.

The Knicks have gone 35-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pacers are 32-20 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana is 6-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knicks score 112.8 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 120.2 the Pacers give up. The Pacers average 15.1 more points per game (123.3) than the Knicks give up to opponents (108.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brunson is averaging 28.7 points and 6.7 assists for the Knicks. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Haliburton is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Pacers. Turner is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 8-2, averaging 112.0 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 121.2 points, 42.6 rebounds, 32.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Julius Randle: out for season (shoulder), Bojan Bogdanovic: out for season (foot).

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.