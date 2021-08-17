New Knick Evan Fournier trolls Kevin Durant on Twitter

Ajayi Browne
·2 min read
The start of a new NBA season is rapidly approaching, but we get our first taste of the Nets-Knicks rivalry a bit early. A familiar foe of Nets forward Kevin Durant, Evan Fournier, was seen throwing shots on twitter. Fournier was trying to find the best barber in New York City since he is new to being in the big apple amidst his latest move to the Knicks. The 28-year-old made a post about it and when a fellow Durant supporter told Fournier that Durant can cut his hair considering he cut him in the Tokyo Olympics, here is how he responded:

“He needs a barber too.”

Of course, this is not surprising for Fournier to get a little spicy with his Nets rival. It’s only August and the season starts in October. It looks like Fournier does not want to waste any time in getting this thing rolling. Especially since Durant scored 29 points against France at the gold medal game in Tokyo to lead Team USA. Although this was the most recent battle the two had, they also were seen throwing shots in the playoffs.

In Game 2 of the Celtics-Nets series in May, Fournier fouled the Nets forward and Durant was not happy about it. He had some words for the Frenchmen and well, let’s just say the two had to be separated:

Buckle up for another chapter of the Nets-Knicks rivalry going into next season. Both teams will be battling to see who runs New York and there can only be one.

