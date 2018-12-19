When I Knew: Trent Williams on knowing he was destined for the NFL originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

At some point, every sports fan has some form of the same dream. Play quarterback in the NFL. Roam centerfield in the Majors. Splash 3-pointers in the NBA. Whack forehands at Wimbledon.

Along the way, most of us realize we peaked as kids. There's no hope of climbing that mountain or ever coming close, though on certain days and for fleeting moments... Nah, not happening.

That comprehension often comes early in life. For true romantics or delusional souls, perhaps a decade or two later.

For others, the dream turns into reality. Whether they stormed the courts as prodigies or developed their craft over time, a moment occurred when thoughts shifted. When they recognized they might be different. This series of interviews with local professional athletes focuses at that moment.

First up, Washington Redskins offensive tackle and seven-time Pro Bowl selection Trent Williams. (Edited for length and clarity)

The goal is just to get here. Growing up playing offensive line in Texas, usually, guys are monstrous, 6'7", 6'8", and 330 pounds. Prototypical size for an offensive tackle." (Even in high school?) "Yea, in 2004. Me coming along, I was 6'3, 305. I was always projected as a guard.

Never had a ton of confidence playing. I knew I could play it, but football, you know you need more. In basketball, you need a certain height to play center. You need a certain height and weight to play offensive line. So, I never did have a ton of confidence I'd go pro because for the position I played I thought I was very undersized. It's what drew me so close to [Hall of Fame tackle] Walter Jones. He wasn't ultra tall, he wasn't ultra big, but he was athletic. Hence why I wear 71.

I think when I went to a high school All-Star game (stops to laugh)… I had like three or four guys say you're going to go pro. I was like how could somebody just say that? I was undersized. All the thoughts I was self-conscious over, I'd drown out all the compliments with those. But that was the first time I'd heard someone outside of my loved ones say you're good enough to go to the league.

Went to [University of Oklahoma]. At my first practice, I did one-on-one (drills) and thought this wasn't so bad. I think I can at least be serviceable. At least I'm not going to be trash is what I thought to myself. I caught on more, ended up starting, and started the rest of the season. At the end of the season, I thought if I could stay the course I could make the pros.

Leaving high school and going into my freshman of college, that year was the year of change for me where I realized I could go.

In my freshman year, I was scratching 6'4". I got my weight up. I thought you had to be 330 pounds. I got there and [the weight] came right off. I didn't need it. I was misinformed about what I needed to do and how I needed to be going in. I had to get off the unnecessary weight. Then things started to slow down for me and I started to catch on. Once I caught on – I'm a competitive person. Whatever I'm doing I'm thinking about night and day. Whenever I set my mind to it, I can usually be successful about that one thing. If I believe I can.

(You were the fourth overall selection in the 2010 NFL Draft, but when did you truly know you could compete on the NFL level?)

Being picked top-five came as a surprise. I contemplated leaving after my junior year and got a late-first round grade. Obviously, you come back for your senior year to improve that grade. I didn't think I'd improve it to the first few picks of the round.

Once [the Redskins] picked (me) in the first few picks, it gave me more confidence to feel like I belong. If you'd ask me three months before the Combine if I was going top-five, to me it was reaching for the stars. The draft board after the Combine changes week by week. Once I saw my name going up I started to realize, hey everybody thinks I'm kind of good. I might as well believe in myself.

