'I knew it was about time’: Washington’s Keion Brooks Jr. after his career-high 30-point effort vs. Cal Poly

Washington student-athlete Keion Brooks Jr. joins Pac-12 Networks' P. J. Carlesimo and Elise Woodward following the Huskies' victory against Cal Poly on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Seattle. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.