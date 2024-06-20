'I knew this was the place for me' - Barron on Rangers move

Connor Barron says Ibrox is "the best place to be" after the midfielder signed a four-year deal with Rangers.

The Scotland Under-21s captain left Aberdeen at the end of last season, having turned down offers to stay at Pittodrie, and says he had no doubts about making the move to Glasgow.

"As soon as I started talking to the club I knew that this was the place for me to come," he said.

"Everything seemed right and I think it is the best place for me to be at this moment of my career.

"It is a club where the demand is high to win football matches and trophies and that is something that I really want to be a part of. It was a massive decision for me, but it was made easy by speaking to the staff and the manager and now I can't wait to get started."

There was a notable lack of Scottish players in Rangers' first team last season, and director of recruitment Nils Koppen says the club wanted to address that.

"It is important that young Scottish talents play a big part in the years ahead, and we are delighted to add a talented midfielder in Connor to the ranks at Rangers," Koppen said.

"He is a player that we have directly competed against on the pitch in recent years and, through his hard work and dedication, we believe he will prove a real asset to the side."