I knew Foden was a special talent - Aguero

Manchester City’s record goalscorer Sergio Aguero is delighted to see Phil Foden’s progress after another incredible season at the Etihad.

Foden was named the Premier League Player of the Season and the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year after collect his sixth league winners’ medal in seven years.

Turning 24 at the end of last month, Foden was a key figure as we also collected the FIFA Club World Cup and European Super Cup, scoring 27 goals and registering 13 assists.

Aguero played alongside the England internationals 33 times with City and says he saw his potential when he trained with the first team squad as a teenager.

The City legend said he and boss Pep Guardiola spoke about his huge potential and says Foden is his favourite player to watch.

“Without a doubt Phil Foden is my favourite player,” said Aguero, who has been playing at TST 2024 in the United States.

“He is the player who, when I saw him come to the first team for the first time, I saw his quality, his talent and his liveliness at such a young age.

“I think that at 16 he has improved a little with the team and he did things as a kid that made it clear that in the Premier League he could do very well.

“One time Pep Guardiola asked me who was the player [in the Academy] at City that I believed in.

“I would like to meet him again and play because I think he has a huge future at City and I believe that today he is the most complete player that City has.”

The Club legend has been starring in the second year of The Soccer Tournament in Cary, North Carolina.

Sergio led his Aguero Team playing in our new PUMA 2024/25 home kit and he spoke of his happiness at pulling on the shirt again.

“[I’m] happy to play again, a little chubby but good!” he joked. “The truth is that I'm happy and enjoying a bit of football again and wearing the Manchester City shirt.

“The feeling of putting on the City shirt always [brings back] memories. As soon as I see anything about City, a lot of things come to my mind and it’s like my home, and I feel like it’s my life, let's say.

“I'm super proud of what I did at City and well, that goal [against QPR in 2012] will always remain in my memory, which is still something that today, leaving football, I look at it and I'm still excited.”