'I knew this day was coming': FAMU football reflects on first 10-win season in over two decades

ORLANDO ― 25 years.

That’s how long it’s been since Florida A&M has won 10 football games in a single season.

Well, actually, that’s no longer true.

The 2023 Rattlers are a 10-win team after beating Bethune-Cookman 24-7 in the Florida Classic to accomplish the feat undone since 1999.

“It's a testament to the work we’ve put in,” FAMU running back and Florida Classic Most Valuable Player Terrell Jennings, who’s been with the team since 2019, said.

“It’s a good feeling to get ten wins because I haven’t done it since I’ve been here.”

For FAMU, this year’s Florida Classic was the polar opposite of the last.

The Rattlers, who were the SWAC East runners-up to Jackson State, beat the B-CU Wildcats 46-21 and had to hope that they would have another game by getting an at-large selection to the 2022 NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

But the opportunity never came as FAMU wasn't included in the 24-team bracket.

“That was a dark day for this program to not get the at-large bid," FAMU head coach Willie Simmons reflected.

“I was so excited to get back to work when I saw the look in the group’s eyes when we walked out of that team meeting. I knew that this day was coming.”

Florida A&M Rattlers celebrate the team’s victory over Bethune Cookman Wildcats in the Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

This time, the FCS Coaches Poll's seventh-ranked FAMU (10-1) entered the B-CU game, knowing that more football is left to play.

So, they rest assured Saturday night knowing that the postseason is looming with Dec. 2's SWAC Championship approaching in less than two weeks.

That’s the luxury of controlling your destiny.

“It’s a blessing to be in the position we’re in," FAMU linebacker Isaiah Major, who recorded 10 tackles and a fumble recovery Saturday, said of the upcoming postseason.

“Coming up short and not making the playoffs last year kind of hurt. So to control our destiny and be where we are feels good.”

The Rattlers will host Prairie View A&M, which clinched the SWAC West by beating Alabama State 21-14 on Saturday.

The Dec. 2 SWAC title game will be FAMU’s first postseason home game since the 1998 NCAA Division I-AA (now FCS) First Round. The Rattlers defeated Troy State 27-17.

It will be FAMU’s and PVAMU’s second meeting on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium this season. The Rattlers handily defeated the Panthers 45-7 in the Week 9 homecoming game as part of FAMU’s nine-game winning streak.

“At Thursday’s practice, [FAMU reserve quarterback Ja’Cory Jordan] said that this time last year, we didn’t know that was our last practice because we just knew if we won The Classic, we were going to the playoffs,” Simmons recalled.

“Never again would this group let someone else control our fate. It ignited them to do everything we’ve asked them to do. And that’s why we’re in the position today.”

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: FAMU Football: No. 7 Rattlers on first 10-win year since 1999, playoffs