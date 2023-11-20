'I knew we could win.': North Fond du Lac football reflects on ending 53-game losing streak

NORTH FOND DU LAC — It took seven long years, but the winning drought that had parched the players, fans and coaches of the North Fond du Lac High School football program finally came to an end this season.

After 53 consecutive losses, the longest active losing streak in the state of Wisconsin was snapped Aug. 24 at Ingalls Field in Ripon as the Orioles defeated the Tigers, 20-14, giving them their first victory since Aug. 19, 2016 – a Week 1 contest against Randolph.

North Fondy improved to 1-1 that night, but would go on to finish 1-9 this year. Although it was the Orioles' only victory on the field in 2023, the emotional and exciting conclusion to an ugly chapter in the football program's history managed to create lasting memories for the young men involved – current, future and past.

"It was amazing because it was very emotional," said senior running back/inside linebacker Ya'liez Reed. "As soon as we won, I turned around and gave my coach a hug. It didn't feel real, I thought it was fake. I didn't think it was going to happen. I thought I was going to be another senior that just played football here and lost every game."

Senior receiver and linebacker Jackson Goldapske felt the same.

"It was very emotional for me," Goldapske, a Fond du Lac area Player of the Year finalist, said. "Right away I thought of all my teammates that I grew up with in the past. All of the older guys that I looked up to that had to fight, fought through this when I was a freshman. Looking at the juniors and seniors that were good buddies of mine after the game - them coming to me or giving me a call and saying 'congratulations' - they had that moment there like I had something they never had, but it was very emotional because I grew up with those guys and we had a big part of each other's high school careers."

Senior quarterback/linebacker Zach Siedschlag considered the moment both an honor to be part of and a relief.

"For me it was more of a kind of like, an honor, or relief type of thing," Siedschlag said. "53 games and seven years is a pretty long time, so to be that group of guys that finally overcame it was, like I said, a relief and it was just kind of cool to be a part of our school's history."

The North Fond du Lac High School football team snapped its 53-game losing streak with a 20-14 victory over Ripon High School, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Previously the longest losing streak in the state of Wisconsin, the Orioles had last won a game Aug. 19, 2016 in Week 1 against Randolph High School.

Reed wasn't the only one who had to take a second after the game went final to consider the gravity of the situation.

"For me it was emotional because I honestly didn't know we won," said senior wide receiver/defensive back Connor Groll. "When we got that pick, I didn't know that it actually happened because I was on the sideline, and I heard everybody cheering. I look up and I see (senior wide receiver/defensive back) Gavin (Simon) running for the touchdown and I just jumped up for joy. I was so excited. Then when we took that last kneel I kind of fell to my knees because I didn't think it was actually going to happen. It was just amazing."

The relief was also felt from the underclassmen on the team, helping the seniors experience a positive highlight before the end of their high school football playing careers.

"It was honestly super fun," said junior wide receiver/cornerback Julian Weckworth. "The first thing I thought about was dumping the Gatorade on my coach and celebrating with the guys. It was the ultimate relief to get the win for the seniors."

More highlights from North Fond du Lac: North Fond du Lac girls cross country runner Kelsey Forsythe sets school record in 5000m race

Junior wide receiver/cornerback Jeb McDowell had never played football before. In just his second game, he experienced the beauty of football glory. A moment you only see happen in the movies.

"It was awesome seeing all of the coaches super happy," McDowell said. "One of our coaches has been coaching for a long time. Seeing him just crying over there with tears of joy, seeing the scoreboard that we had just won, it was just amazing."

First year coach Taylan Ybarra moved to Wisconsin a year ago after coaching at William Penn University in Iowa for the last nine seasons, where he is a graduate and finished his playing career. Ybarra started as a graduate assistant with the Statesmen and worked his way up to associate head coach. Despite the reputation North Fondy carried, Ybarra saw the winning potential in the program when he signed on for his first high school head coaching gig.

"For me, I knew when I took this job everybody kind of looked at me like I was crazy," Ybarra said. "The first time I stepped foot in here everybody was like 'you know they haven't won a game' - and at this point it was 52 games - and I was just like 'I truly don't care.' I knew coming into it, after watching film and seeing these guys that we have in this room, and the other guys that were on the team that was a part of everything, I knew we could win. It was just a matter of getting guys in the right spots and doing things that benefit us as a team.

"This year was great, but I thought it could have been way better. One game, it was sweet to get that out of the way and the relief for these guys, that's what I felt the most. When we won, just seeing the way these guys acted, we had to carry guys off the field that played the full game both sides of the ball. Connor (Groll) was one of them that could barely walk after the game. It was just the relief and then walking into the stands after; our whole crowd stayed after and you could just feel the relief of the parents, as well, because they've had to sit through all of this for their whole time being here. So, it was good to get that done and over with, but I truly think that these guys deserve to win more. That it shouldn't have even gotten to 53 games, in my opinion, but I'm glad that this group got to get it done and hopefully these two guys (Weckworth and McDowell) get to experience more wins in the future."

Ybarra is aware of the work and the time it will take to build up the Orioles football program but remains confident that they're headed in the right direction.

"We still have a long way to go as you can see the way that the season finished for us," Ybarra said.

"We played some other teams very competitively for a half, some three quarters, some four quarters, but the weightroom needs to be the big change for us. Which, it's already changing a little bit. We've got to learn how to finish games, we've got to learn how to win. Obviously, one win, that kind of happened out of just playing hard. We still need to learn how to win, and we've got to win little things before we can go win big football games. It's good for us to be in this conference because we see the best teams in our region every week, and they know how to win. So we see guys preparing, and we're playing against good teams, so we know how, we get to see how it's done. Hopefully here in the future we're one of those teams that people are talking about by winning."

More highlights from North Fond du Lac: Forsythe leads North Fondy/Oakfield girls cross-country co-op to sweep at O's Village Meet

A key to North Fond du Lac's success in the coming years will be determined by how many kids are available on the roster. In the tenth and final game of the season against Waupun, North Fondy finished with only 16 active players.

"We just don't have a lot of guys is the issue," Ybarra said. "When you get into close games, and we have guys that have to play every single snap of the game where WLA has maybe a handful of guys that have to play, we get a little bit worn out a little bit quicker than most teams; but that's where we've got to work on getting more kids to come out for football. I think if we had more guys, we'd put our guys in better spots to compete late in the game, but the guys that we played with this year I wouldn't want to play with anybody else."

The senior leaders offered words of advice for the underclassmen who will inherit next year's team.

"Like coach said, the weightroom is the really big thing," Reed said. "Before (Coach Ybarra) got here, the weightroom was a mess. There was no type of structure in the weightroom at all. The players need to hit the weightroom all the time, no matter what, and keep the chemistry good because we had a problem with that for a while. When we figured it out it was all good."

Goldapske believes the 2024 season starts now for the underclassmen.

"Football is a full-time job, you could say," Goldapske said. "You've got to be there, you've got to want it, you've got to show people - your teammates, your coaches - that you want to win. Saying you want to win is one thing, but doing the fundamentals to get there is quite another. Like Ya'liez said, being in the weight room is a huge factor into that in the offseason and leading into the season. Building that relationship with your teammates, bringing the younger guys up, being the leader, it's all something you've got to have coming up and I hope the younger kids could see that this year."

That same sentiment is felt by Siedschlag, who believes it all starts with the weight room.

"Commitment, weight room, holding your teammates accountable - those are the main things that I think the program needs to continue doing," Siedschlag said. "I also think that they shouldn't take anything for granted because I know for me, and I'm assuming the other seniors, that it went by way faster than we expected. Enjoy every single moment you get and put in 100 percent of your effort."

To contact Lance LeQue, email him at LLeQue@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @LanceLeQue .

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: North Fond du Lac snaps 53-game losing streak in 2023