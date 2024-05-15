Knepp leads B-R to 2nd, WHS runs well

May 15—PRINCETON — The Barr-Reeve Lady Vikings had a strong second place finish at the Princeton Track and Field Sectional on Tuesday, with Washington coming in fifth overall in a rain-soaked event.

The event was won by Princeton with 122 points, while Barr-Reeve had 92.5 and Gibson Southern had 81. Washington finished with 62 points, finishing just seven points behind South Knox, Washington Catholic took 12th out of 13 teams with eight points, while North Daviess was 13th with one point.

The top three advance to the Evansville Central Regional in all individual events and relays plus any individual or relay team meeting the 3-Participant Standard in the sectional finals of their event. If the top 3 finishers plus 3 Participant Standard advancers in an event is less than 16, the next best performances from the corresponding sectionals shall be added to bring the total number of entrants to 16 in each event.

Elle Knepp of Barr-Reeve continued her dominance of area track with three first place finishes. She was won in the long jump with a 17-05", the 100 hurdles at :16.23 and the 300 hurdles with a :48.52, making her a sectional champion in all three events.

Cassy Churchwell also had a strong night for the Vikes finishing third in the 100 (:13.57) and fourth in the 200. Madison Senne added a third in the 400 and Emily Wagler was fourth in the 1600-meter run and may a call back. Katie Raber also added a third in the 300 hurdles.

The Vikes also qualified the 4x400 relay team that finished second at 4:20.60 and included Senne, Knepp, Claire Raber and Churchwell. In the 4x800 the Vikings took fourth and also should get call with the team of Senne, Emma Salmon, Emily Wagler and Madisyn Wagler and Washington was fifth.

In field events, B-R's best was Mya Raber at eighth in the high jump, Haley Buse was fifth in the pole vault, Churchwell was ninth behind Knepp's win in long jump, Katelyn Stevens was fifth in the shot and Olivia Nonte was sixth in the discus.

"We have eight events advancing to regional. When you are from a small school and can advance eight events to regional that is pretty exceptional and I could not be more proud of these girls. Elle has advanced to regional all four of her years in multiple events. That is quite an accomplishment for any athlete to do," said B-R coach Jodi Knepp. "She jumped to a new school record, breaking her record from last week with a new jump of 17'5.5" She will be competing in her three individual events at regional next week. She was also the anchor leg of the 4×400 with Madison Senne, Claire Raber and Cassy Churchwell placing second and also advancing to regional with a new PR of 4:20. I am very proud of these young ladies and the dedication they have put into this sport along with being great students and great leaders."

WHS will also sending several to the Evansville Regional, as Kapri Granger was second in the pole vault with a 9-6", Molly Jones was second in the 300 hurdles with a :49.87 and the 4x100 relay team of Bree Browning, Lexi Nalin, Jasara Turner and Kapri Granger placed third with :54.21.

"We placed in 11 out of 16 events. Several athletes made sure to end their season by either placing or finishing with a strong time or distance. I am beyond proud of the grit and determination that these athletes have presented this season. Although the majority of our athletes saw their season come to an end, many still have unfinished business to attend to. There are many emotions that immediately transpire when an event concludes during sectional. Emotions range from excitement of advancing, scoring points for our time, finishing higher than anticipated or sadness of an ended season or falling a little short of advancing or even the high desire of a better time or distance. These are all valid emotions and are part of what makes this not only an amazing sport but it comes with such life lessons of how we are going to pick ourselves up and continue to move forward. The response to any of the emotions is what the Lady Hatchets Track and Field Program continues to represent and learn from," said WHS coach Kristin McGuire. "The top three finishers advance, however, many times fourth place finishers have a good chance of getting a call back if an athlete in a higher place scratches out of an event for any reason. They will pull up the fourth place finishers if need be and we had several fourth place finishers. Ayla Owens placed in all three events she competed in and had a fourth place in pole vault clearing 8'6. She was also part of the fourth place finish with the 4x4 relay."

Other Hatchets who had strong results included Turner in the 200 with a sixth, Genesis Gomez-Morano in the 400, Granger was fourth in the 100 hurdles, while the 4x400 team of Gomez-Moreno, Ayla Owens, Nalin and Jones were fourth and the 4x800 team was fifth. Jones also added a fifth in the high jump and Owens was fourth in the pole vault Alleigh Baxter was the top Hatchet in the discus with and eighth place finish and was 15th in shot put.

Washington Catholic picked up all its points from thrower Addie Talbert, who was sixth in the shot and fourth in discus. North Daviess picked up a point in 4x400 relay with an eighth-place finish.

Regional will be on Tuesday