Knee soreness, not elbow injury, kept Jadeveon Clowney out on Sunday

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was inactive for Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said it wasn’t because of the elbow injury that led him to be listed as questionable for the game.

Stefanski said on Monday, via multiple reporters, that Clowney’s knee got sore in pregame warmups and that led the Browns to deactivate him for the day.

It’s the first game that Clowney has missed this season, but he was limited to eight games for the Titans last year and went on injured reserve because of a knee injury. He also missed time with knee problems early in his career while playing for the Texans.

Defensive end Myles Garrett was also listed as questionable with knee and ankle injuries. He played against the Chargers, but got shaken up at one point and missed some plays. Stefanski said he’s sore and his condition will be monitored over the course of the week.

