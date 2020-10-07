Knee listed as reason Lamar Jackson didn’t practice

There was a notable absence from Ravens practice on Wednesday.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was not spotted on the field during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Jackson spoke to reporters earlier in the day, but did not reveal why he wouldn’t be on the field.

The reason was revealed when the Ravens released their injury report later in the day. Jackson was listed as a non-participant due to a knee issue.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jackson’s injury is not considered to be serious and that he was held out of the session as a precaution.

The team is set to practice twice more this week before hosting the Bengals on Sunday. If Jackson’s on the field for those sessions, there should be little question about his availability for that game.

