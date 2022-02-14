Knee injury shelves Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl LVI

Barry Werner
Odell Beckham Jr. was having his way with the Cincinnati Bengals for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56 Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

And then his knee buckled and the Rams’ offensive started to give way afterward.

Beckham Jr. had a touchdown grab and a 35-yard reception before his knee gave way.

As a coincidence, he suffered a knee injury against the Bengals when he was a Cleveland Brown.

