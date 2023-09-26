Knee-High Flooding Seen in Bangkok After Heavy Rain

Heavy rainfall in Thailand’s capital flooded some roads on Tuesday, September 26, as widespread flooding was reported in the country.

Up to 144 mm (about 5.7 inches) of rain fell in the Phra Khanong District of Bangkok, weather officials said in an update published Tuesday evening.

Bangkok officials warned residents to stay away from certain roads due to flooding.

This footage was uploaded to X by user @avatan001, who said they filmed it Tuesday evening. Credit: @avatan001 via Storyful