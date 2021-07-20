Greg Knapp's family asks for prayers after NFL coach's serious accident

Knapp's family, Saleh ask for prayers after serious accident originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp sustained major injuries over the weekend when he was struck by a motorist while riding his bike in the East Bay, sources confirm.

Knapp is in critical condition, Mike Klis of 9News.com in Denver reported late Monday evening.

On Tuesday, Knapp’s family asked for prayers as he remains in the hospital.

“Greg is an amazing father and husband whose passion for life can be felt in all his interactions with people,” the Knapp Family said in a statement released through the New York Jets. “He is our rock and biggest supporter, pushing us to all strive to better ourselves each day with constant love and inspiration.

“While many know him for his achievements as a coach, his impact as a father and husband are far greater. We are so fortunate to have him in our lives. We are sincerely thankful for all those who have continued to reach out and provide support — it has meant the world to us. We ask that you continue to pray for Greg and our family during this time.”

Knapp, 58, and his wife, Charlotte, have three daughters.

Knapp played quarterback at Sacramento State from 1982 to ’85.

After coaching for nine seasons at his alma mater, Knapp was hired by then-49ers coach George Seifert to an entry-level position in 1995. He ended up remaining with the 49ers for nine seasons, and served as offensive coordinator from 2001 to ’03 under Steve Mariucci and Dennis Erickson.

Knapp was offensive coordinator of the Raiders in 2007, 2008 and 2012. He served as an assistant coach with the Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks. During his career, he has worked directly with Hall of Famers Steve Young, Peyton Manning, as well as Pro Bowl quarterbacks Matt Ryan, Jeff Garcia, Michael Vick and Matt Schaub.

In 2016, as the Broncos — with Manning and Knapp working together — were preparing for Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, Young spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area and gave Knapp high praise of Knapp.

“He’s a great quarterbacks coach,” Young said of Knapp. “He’s a calming influence. I can really appreciate why Peyton would love to have somebody like Greg around. Peyton doesn’t suffer any fool coach.

“Greg has been around a long time. He’s very respectful of the position and how hard it is to play, which is half of the battle. There are not a lot of great quarterback coaches -- there just aren’t. And he’s certainly one of them.”

Knapp joined new head coach Robert Saleh’s staff this offseason with the New York Jets. Knapp was hired for the role of passing game specialist.

“Greg is such an amazing individual it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family,” Saleh said in a statement. “Greg’s fun nature, kind disposition, and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all of our coaches, players and staff since he has been here.

“I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we all pull for him to recover from this horrific accident.”

