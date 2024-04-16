Knappa track appears in Rob Frank Invitational

The Knappa High School track and field team traveled to Banks for the Rob Frank Invitational on Saturday.

On the boys side, Orrin Jacobson and Gavin Jasper impressed in the 800-meters, posting personal best times. Jacobson finished fifth overall in a time of 2:21.06, while Jasper finished seventh in a time of 2:25.94.

In the 1500- and 3000-meters, Wyatt Jacobson continued his torrid pace to start the season. Wyatt Jacobson finished second in the 1500 with a personal best time of 4:17.42. In the 3000, he clocked a season best of 9:19.68.

The Loggers’ 4x100 meter relay team of Gadiel Rivera, Jasper Teague, Dakota Ogier and Parker Stevens ran a personal best time of 52.48.

For the field events, Stevens and Teague set personal records in the discus. Stevens finished tenth with a throw of 96-3 1/2, while Teague threw 87-10.

In the long jump, Teague set a personal best of 16-5 3/4.

On the girls side, Aemilia Graham and Brooklyn Shanks ran season best times in the 400. Graham came home in sixth place with a personal best of 1:08.83, while Shanks stopped the clock with a season record of 1:18.05.

Emma Jackson finished fourth in a personal best time of 2:40.75 in the 800. The 4x400 meter relay team of Emma Jackson, Kendall Jackson, Carly Keyser and Graham set a personal best of 4:46.76.

In the field events, Nadia Gremar set personal bests in the shot put and in javelin. Annabelle McDorman scored her season record in the discus with an 88-9, and finished second.

The Loggers’ next meet will be a league meet at Portland Christian on Thursday.