Knappa softball surges

Knappa High School softball completed a three-game sweep of Vernonia/Jewell with a pair of victories Monday afternoon.

The Loggers outscored Vernonia 45-5 in the two games, extending their winning streak to nine in a row. Knappa won 21-0 in the first game and 24-5 in game two.

After completing the easier part of the schedule, the Loggers will now play two highly-ranked teams. Knappa sits one game behind league-leading and No. 4 ranked Willamina High School, and are tied in the loss column with No. 6 ranked Clatskanie High School.

The Loggers start a three-game series against the Bulldogs of Willamina on Friday, and then have a three-game series against Clatskanie after that.

Warrenton baseball handle Catlin Gabel

Despite the loss to Banks High School last week Warrenton baseball still finds themselves in first place after Valley Catholic defeated Banks last week.

The Warriors are holding onto a one-game lead in the 3A Special District 1 with five games to go. Monday saw Warrenton back on the diamond after five days off and the boys handled their business with an 11-0 victory against Catlin Gabel.

Once again it was a team effort on the mound as the Warriors used four pitchers to no hit the Eagles. Cam’Ron Daniels, Talon McGrorty, Odin Wilson and Ryder Sturgell all put up zeroes in the game.

Seaside baseball fall short to Scappoose

An eight-run first inning doomed Seaside baseball on Monday against defending state champion Scappoose High School.

The Indians struck early and often in their 15-2 five-inning victory. With the win, Scappoose completed the three-game sweep of Seaside and the Seagulls league record fell to 1-5. Seaside only had one hit against the pitching from Scappoose.

Seaside softball puts up valiant effort

Though the results haven’t shown up on the scoreboard, it’s clear the Seaside softball program is improving and putting up scrappy performances.

After almost beating St. Helens High School, the Seagulls had Scappoose on the brink of a major upset but fell just short in the end, losing 7-6 on a walk-off.

Seaside jumped out to a 5-3 lead after the second inning behind a Carly Corder home run and held the lead until the fifth inning. Scappoose took the lead only to see Seaside fight back in the top of the seventh to tie it. Scappoose would prevail to keep the Seagulls winless in league play.

Once again the Seagulls struggled with errors. Seaside had nine errors that led to all seven Scappoose runs.