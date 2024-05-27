Knappa gets by rival en route to semifinals

Whenever Knappa High School baseball sees Kennedy on the schedule, the expectation is a tough game will occur.

The Loggers and Trojans have gone back-and-forth over the years, with each team exchanging wins. Friday was the latest installment of the rivalry.

Knappa

The Knappa baseball team celebrates after their win over Kennedy on Friday.

Kennedy entered the playoffs as the defending 2A state champions. Knappa entered Friday's game on a 22-game winning streak and looking for a return to the state semifinals.

The Loggers took their home-field advantage to score seven runs in the fifth inning to pull away for an 11-6 victory. Knappa fell behind 5-3 after Kennedy scored four runs in the third, but battled back to score the next eight.

Jaxon Dietrichs was the standout on both the mound and at the plate. Dietrichs went 2-3 with two runs batted in and pitched six innings, gave up four runs and struck out eight. Freshman Oliver Stevens closed the game out for the Loggers.

Dietrichs was joined in the multihit department by Braxton Hill and Treven Moreland. The Loggers had nine hits in the game and had production up and down the lineup as eight out of nine position players reached base at least once.

“Us and Kennedy have gone back-and-forth over the years so if you beat them you’ve done something right,” Knappa head coach Jeff Miller said. ‘It seems that whichever team is at home wins. So we were glad to have them at our place this year.”

With the victory, Knappa will host No. 9 seed North Douglas on Tuesday. A win will see the Loggers play for a state title on Saturday.