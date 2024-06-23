Kmatz, May participate in MLB draft combine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two of New Mexico and Sandia High’s finest are continuing to pave their path to professional baseball. Jabob Kmatz and Aiden May just wrapped up their week in Phoenix, Arizona, at the MLB Draft combine to get a feel for the next level of ball.

“We are talking about the best athletes in the world and so you just have to do anything you can to separate yourself,” said May. “So, looking in yourself and looking at what does make me different, what kind of makes me unique, and what separates me from the pack.”

Both Kmatz and May were selected to the All-Pac 12 team for their respective performances on the mound this season for Oregon State. Kmatz finished the year with a 7-3 record, 3.38 ERA, and 78 strikeouts. May ended the season with a 7-1 record, 3.05 ERA, and 84 strikeouts.

Both Kmatz and May have the option to return to college next season if they choose. While playing in the major leagues is a dream for both of them, they have yet to determine if this is the best year to do so. In the meantime, they hope to start the next wave of professional players from New Mexico.

“You see guys go before you, and they kind of paved the path, and you kind of want to make that for the guys to come,” Kmatz said. “You want to represent where you came from, so kind of carrying the 505 with us is a main piece of motivation.”

The MLB draft will take place July 14-16.

