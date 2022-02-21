Klutch Sports’ Rich Paul denies report of wanting Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook for John Wall

“Rich Paul called me yesterday and asked me to quote him on this story about him and Klutch Sports and essentially them wanting the Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook and a first-round pick to Houston for John Wall.

“He wanted me to state emphatically that there was absolutely, positively no truth to that whatsoever. He never did that. He did not do that. The people who wrote the story never contacted him to get any kind of perspective from him on that.

“It is an absolute lie, and he said ‘Could you please do me a favor and quote me and tell the world that I specifically said that’s a damn lie. There is no truth. It never happened.’ Just for what it’s worth, that’s what Rich Paul says about these stories that have been put out there. Fair enough, so I quoted him.”