#KLUpod | Recap of Kim Do-hoon's Korea + K League 2 Check-in

The K League United Podcast returns this week with a K League 2 special plus a breif look at how Kim Do-hoon's Korea got on.

Matthew Binns hosts this week's K League United Podcast alongside Paul Neat and Andrew Farrell, as the three take a look at the teams that are surprising and disappointing in the K League 2 after 16 match weeks.

They also have time to quickly review the National Team's ongoings, looking at their recent wins over Singapore and China.

All this and more, on The K League United Podcast.