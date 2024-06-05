#KLUpod | New Managerial Hires & K League 1 Round 16 Recap

The K League United Podcast returns this week with a live round up of the weekend action in K League 1 plus a look at the new managerial hires.

Matthew Binns hosts this week's briefer episode of The K League United Podcast alongside Andrew Farrell and Luke Evans, providing a quick rundown of all the latest managerial hires from the national team down to K League 2.

They then turn their attention to the weekend where they wrap up all the top flight action in Round 16