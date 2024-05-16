#KLUPod | Incheon Water Bottle Incident, Bluewings' Shock Home Loss, Ikoba Interview

With lots to talk about in K League, it's a bumper episode of the K League United Podcast this week. From the Incheon United fans' water bottle incident and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' search for a new manager to shock home defeat for Suwon Bluewings and the upturn in form of Seoul E-Land.

Not only that, but we pop into the mixed zone to hear from Daegu FC's Edgar Silva, Suwon Bluewings' Fejsal Mulic, and Michael Redmond has a full interview with Seoul E-Land striker Eduvie Ikoba.