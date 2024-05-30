Kluever shuts out Storm; Rebels move to 5-0 to begin the season

May 29—CAMANCHE — Senior standout Madison Kluever shined on both sides of the ball last night for the Northeast Rebels, leading them to a 12-0 win over the Camanche Storm.

Kluever twirled a beauty, going a full seven innings while allowing just one hit. She also struck out 11 batters while walking four batters.

On the other side, Camanche senior Kennady Bigwood was pitching well early against a very good Northeast lineup. Through the first three innings the Rebels were up 2-0.

In the top of the third, the Rebels plated three more runs to extend that lead to 5-0. A run in the sixth made it a six run game before Northeast doubled their lead with six runs in the seventh inning to make it a 12-0 game.

Camanche had no answers and the Rebels improved to 5-0 on the season.

Kluever had four hits to go with a home run and three RBI on Tuesday. Emma Kjergaard also added three RBI while catcher Bailee Petry had two hits with two RBI.

Northeast will host Beckman Catholic on Thursday night for a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.

The Storm will be out at West Branch on Friday night for a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. as well.