Klubnik finds Collins in the end zone to tie things at 7 against Georgia Tech

After another slow start to a game for this Clemson offense, they finally put together a good drive in the 2nd quarter and tied things up at 7 against Georgia Tech.

It was an 18-play 75-yard drive that took 9:51 of the clock as the Tigers worked their way downfield at their own pace. It was a solid mix of pass and run, with wide receiver Beaux Collins being the star of the drive.

Collins had a big 20-yard catch on 4th and 7, extending the Clemson drive and later setting up a score for himself. On 3rd and 5, Klubnik delivered a solid ball in the end zone for Collins, who came down with a tough touchdown catch.

With the Clemson defense playing excellent football, momentum could swing in the Tigers’ direction with another strong drive.

