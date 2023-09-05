Klubnik connects with Shipley for Clemson’s first touchdown of the 2023 season

Cade Klubnik and the Clemson offense have scored their first points of the 2023 college football season on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Klubnik to star running back Will Shipley.

After a slow start to the game, the Tigers got a gift on a muffed punt. This set up the start of the Tigers’ drive on Duke’s 18-yard line. The drive started with Klubnik finding wide receiver Beaux Collins on a 9-yard screen. Klubink later took a QB keeper 6 yards before the Shipley score.

With the touchdown, Swinney and the Tigers took a 7-6 lead with ten minutes left in the second quarter. We’ve still got a lot of football left to play.

